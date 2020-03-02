Evansville’s New Tech Welcomes Veterans to Annual Consortium

New Tech Institute High School is hosting their 7th Annual Hoosier Veterans Consortium this Wednesday, March 4th from 9am-10:30am. They're putting out an open invitation to any veteran that would like to attend and be interviewed by freshman students at New Tech. This is a great opportunity for young people to hear your story and to learn more about your branch of the military and your life after the service.

See the Tweet below for more information. New Tech Institute is located on Lynch Road, next to the EVSC's Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.