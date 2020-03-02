Evansville Public Library Spring Book Sale Coming This Weekend

If you're tired of reading the same books over and over, or you need some new tunes to listen to or movies to watch, set a reminder in your phone to stop by the Evansville Public Library's Spring Mini Book Sale.

Not only will this be a great opportunity to stock up on a few "new to you" materials, but a chance to replace a few things that may have seen better days due to overuse.

The sale will take place in the Browning Rooms at Central Library on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard this Saturday, March 7th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and this Sunday, March 8th, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. The sale will feature hundreds of materials for anywhere between 50 cents to $2.00.

According to the EVPL, proceeds from the sale "will be used to support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives."

[Source: Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library]