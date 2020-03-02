Newburgh Student Wins EVSC Regional Spelling Bee

This year's EVSC Regional Spelling Bee was held over the weekend at the Academy of Innovative Studies in Evansville. And the winner is.....

Pranav Chandar, a seventh grader from Castle North Middle School took first place at the spelling bee and will advance to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C May 24-29. Pranav correctly spelled the word “chrysalis.”

In second place was Matthew Immanuel who attends Newburgh Elementary. Madeline Foster came in third place and attends Center Street Elementary School in Fairfield, Illinois.

Congratulations to all the students in the regional spelling bee for a great job this year!

Source: Evansville Courier and Press