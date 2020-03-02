The Iconic ‘Actors Studio’ Host, James Lipton, Dies at Age 93

It's a sad day in the world of television and film as longtime host of Inside the Actors Studio, James Lipton, has passed away at the age of 93. Lipton's wife says he passed away peacefully at home after a battle with bladder cancer.

Lipton retired from the Actors Studio back in 2018 after hosting the interview show for 22 seasons. It was one of the simplest, yet most interesting shows when it comes to learning more about our favorite actors, or maybe even an actor you had never heard of. Lipton would sit at a modest desk with a stack of note cards, and he would just ask questions - about his guest's personal life and about their work. And Lipton would get the biggest names in Hollywood to come on his show.

James Lipton's popularity got bumped up to the next level thanks to comedian Will Ferrell and a recurring skit on Saturday Night Night. Ferrell absolutely nailed Lipton's quirky personality and interview style. I've shared an SNL skit and the real James Lipton below for comparison.