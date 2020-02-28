EPD Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Two Theft Suspects

The Evansville Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying to two people in the photos below. These people, according to police, are responsible for thousands of dollars in thefts from area Schnucks stores. The photos were taken at the Washington Avenue location on February 20th. If you have any information regarding the identity of these two suspects, please contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app