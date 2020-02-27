Henderson Teacher’s Heartfelt Tik Tok Video Going Viral

A Henderson, Kentucky teacher's powerful video about allowing a student to lie his head down during class has more than 14 million views on TikTok.

Brandon Holeman, an 8th grade teacher at North Middle School in Henderson recently posted a video on Tik Tok. The caption of the video says "This is for all the teachers and students out there. Life can hit hard, and we all need some grace."

Brandon begins the video by saying "sometimes the nicest thing a teacher can do for a student is let them come in, lay their head down and go to sleep."

That may come as a shock to some, but once he explains himself, and what he did for his student who fell asleep in class, you will truly be taken back in the best way possible. Thank you for this message, Brandon! We need more like you in this world.