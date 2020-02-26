Reitz’s Khristian Lander Announces Commitment to Indiana

Khristian Lander is good at basketball. Really good. Like, Michigan, Louisville, and Memphis wanted him to play for them good. But, despite wooing from those programs, Lander has decided to stay close to home and play for another legendary program, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Lander announced his decision Tuesday evening on his Twitter account.

I had the chance to see Lander play in person earlier this season when the Panther's traveled to Boonville to take on the Pioneers (my son is on the Freshman team at Boonville High School), and he definitely delivered on the hype. He's quick, has great vision of the court, and hit a shot from practically on the court.

Khristian is only a junior, which means he wouldn't join IU until Fall 2021, but according to The Daily Hoosier, citing a report from Nick Baumgart of Rivals, he's currently "evaluating reclassifying into the class of 2020" meaning he could graduate from Reitz a year early in order to the Hoosiers this fall if he completes a few classes this year.

Whenever he joins the team, he'll definitely add a boost that should have IU fans very excited. Here's a little glimpse of what he'll bring to the court, courtesy of the Rivals YouTube Channel.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: The Daily Hoosier / Rivals YouTube]