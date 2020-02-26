February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and Albion Fellows Bacon Center invites you to attend a special event called “In Their Shoes” on Friday, February 28th.

This is a social simulation aimed at educating both youth and adults about abusive teen relationships. Participants will be put in situations that teens face in real life. They’ll have to make choices and see how those decisions affect their situation. A discussion will follow the simulation, giving teens and adults the chance to ask questions.

The shocking and scary truth is that 1 in 3 teens in the U.S. will experience some form of dating abuse. Sadly, only a third of those teens will ever report the violence. Research shows that these victims are at a higher risk for some seriously harmful consequences like drug or alcohol abuse, eating disorders, depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Perhaps if more parents and teens had a better idea of how to spot an abusive relationship and knew where to go for help, the number of victims could be reduced. That’s the hope anyway, and that’s why this simulation is so important.

“In Their Shoes” is this Friday from 3pm-5pm at the Central Branch of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library in downtown Evansville.