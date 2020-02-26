Here's an update on Ghost Quesadilla, the new Mexican restaurant in Newburgh: they've moved their original grand opening date to next week.

You'll find Ghost Quesadilla at 4222 Bell Road in Newburgh where Spudz n Stuff used to be close to O'Reilly Auto Parts. According to their Facebook page they've completed their menus and will be offering a wide variety of made from scratch delectable favorites: quesadilla's, taco's, nacho's, burrito's or rice bowls, chips and salsa, Mexican Street corn, mac-n-cheese, and more.

Their official opening date was supposed to be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, but according to their Facebook page, the new date will be Monday, March 2nd.

