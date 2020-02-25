Dine Out For It Takes a Village on March 2nd

On March 2nd, treat yourself to some delicious Mexican food while helping out the pups of ITV!

It Takes a Village is a no kill rescue, and they're hosting a giveback night with Hacienda on March 2nd. So on March 2nd take the coupoon (pictured below) in and treat yourself to some good food! Then make sure to show your server the coupon, and a portion of your bill will go directly back to ITV. Now this is only good at the Green River road Hacienda location, so make sure you go to the right one. Eat food, save dogs? I'm in!