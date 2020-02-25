United Caring Services Needs Vendors for July Community Market

If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelters, services, and solutions.

The first floor is home to the Day Shelter, that provides a warm place for anyone to use. Shower and laundry facilities are available for individuals that need them. If someone needs an address to receive mail, that service is available, too. The Day Shelter assists 150 people daily.

United Caring Services Day Shelter Photo: Liberty

The second floor holds 56 beds, and serves as a Night Shelter for men that operates 7:00 A.M - 7:00 P.M. It is full every night.

United Caring Services Night Shelter Photo: Liberty

United Caring Services serves 3 meals a day to anyone that needs it. That equals 10,000 monthly, all prepared and served by volunteers.

United Caring Services Kitchen Photo: Liberty

The Homeless Medical Respite program provides temporary housing for homeless men and women needing a safe discharge from the hospital for better healing, recovery, housing, and hope.

A new type of service is being developed at UCS. The Crisis Care Center is a partnership with the city of Evansville, Evansville Police Department, ECHO Community Health, Vanderburgh County Health Dept, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, local hospitals and many other agencies and individuals. This will serve as an annex for EMS or Police to bring individuals that may need medical or mental health care, but have not committed a crime. These new services will provide a safe, supportive, and more cost-effective alternative to incarceration, emergency medical services, and emergency department use.

This, as well as a need for new restroom facilities have created a new need for funding. UCS is planning ahead for a Community Market, July 18, 2020 at the C.K. Newsome Center. They are currently looking for vendors. Board Member, Lee Ann Shafer talks about that:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

United Caring Services

324 NW 6th St. Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 426-9960

Ruth’s House

321 East Walnut St. Evansville, IN 47713

(812) 402-0424

Administration Office, (812) 422-0297

Weekdays 8am—4pm