Former USI Coach Bruce Pearl on The Bachelor: Twitter’s Reaction

U.S.I.Alumni recognized a familiar face on The Bachelor last week. Former Men's Basketball Coach, Bruce Pearl, made an appearance. Bachelor Nation visited Auburn University, for Madison's hometown date with Bachelor Peter. Basketball is in Madison's blood, her dad is the Auburn director of basketball operations, and works closely with Pearl.

If you went to U.S.I.or followed college basketball in the nineties, you no doubt remember when Bruce Pearl coached right here in Evansville. The internet has opinions about everything, so I went straight to Twitter for reactions.