Kentucky House Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

A vote to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kentucky won House passage on a 65-30 vote.

According to our media partners at Eyewitness News, the vote sends the proposal to the state Senate, where Republicans control both chambers. Legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky has faced several setbacks over the years.

If the bill were to become a law, it would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries. However, smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Patients would only be permitted to consume marijuana through pills and oils.