Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Issues Bank Scam Warning

A number of people in my Facebook feed today were sharing that they had received a text supposedly from 5/3 Bank claiming that the user's account had been locked and including a link to log-in to the account to unlock it. For a lot of the posts that I had seen, most of those people didn't even have accounts with 5/3. Now in a tweet from the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office, they warn residents to ignore the text and if you did follow the link, to contact 5/3 Bank immediately.