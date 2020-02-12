Do you have the next Gerber Baby?

For years, Gerber has been selecting a baby spokesperson each year to represent their brand. If you think you have the next Gerber Baby, you might ought to enter your sweet little one!

How To Enter The Promotion According To Gerber: "During the Submission Period, photos, videos and entry form responses that are posted on the official Gerber Photo Search 2020 submission website will be compiled and (subject to the requirements listed here) will be entered for consideration in the Promotion for the Grand Prize."

Limit: Maximum of one entry per child per family throughout the entire Submission Period.