McCutchanville FD Hosting The Annual Jeremy R. Tighe Memorial Event

In 2012, Firefighter/EMT Jeremy R. Tighe lost his life, during a run with the McCutchanville Fire Department. In honor of firefighter Tighe, the department hosts a memorial event in his name every year on the weekend closest to the anniversary.

Firefighter/EMT Jeremy R. Tighe. McCutchanville Fire Department

Each year the department sells chili to raise money for charity. The proceeds from this event go into the J.T. Fund, which helps other First Responders who are battling a fight of their own. The 'Award Winning' chili, prepared by firefighters, will be $10 for 1/2 gallon or $20 for a gallon.

McCutchanville Fire Department

If you would like to make a donation please contact McCutchanville Fire Department via direct message.

Saturday February 22 11:00 A.M - 5:00 P.M.

McCutchanville FD Station 5

9219 Petersburg Rd

