Join The Lumiere D’Education For The Caribbean Island Gala Red Carpet Event in Evansville Indiana
The Lumiere D’Education Foundation will host a Red Carpet event Saturday, November 13, 2021, and you are invited.
Dress to impress and get ready to help raise money for the Lumiere D’Education Foundation and the children of Plaine, Haiti. This Red Carpet Caribbean Island Gala, presented by Robert John & Associatesevent, will have a Caribbean feel and promises to be a night you will not want to miss with dancing, fun, and local DJ mixing a combination of Reggae and Kompa.
Lumiere D’Education Foundation oversees a school called L’Ecole Dinaus Mixed that is located in the poverty-stricken area of La Plaine, Haiti. With little to no support from the local government, our school of 107 children relies on generous donations from people like yourself to survive.
Our mission is to provide free education to Haitian children who are eager to learn and gain the skills required to lead healthy, productive lives. Our program shines a light on the poorest country in the Western hemisphere and empowers disadvantaged children to break the cycle of poverty.
Mark your calendar for November 13, 2021. Tickets for this twenty-one and over event are $40 per person. The evening will begin at 7 pm in the Banquet Room of Cambridge Golf Course and will be hosted by emcee Ron Rhodes.
Purchase your tickets now. To learn more about this event, visit the official Facebook Event page. To learn more about the Lumiere D’Education Foundation and the children of Plaine, Haiti visit LumiereDEducation.org. This event is twenty-one and over.
[Source: Lumiere D'Education via Facebook]
