Please help Noelle spread cheer by donating to her fundraiser called "Cookies for Chemo." The money raised here will be used to purchase boxes of Girl Scout cookies from Troop 374 to be given to chemo patients. Donate

Noelle is partnering with a local organization, Chemo Buddies, and wants each patient to have a little taste of cheer with a box of cookies and a special note from a local student. All orders must be placed by January 14th. Her goal is 100 donated boxes or $400. However, there is no limit. Thank you for helping Noelle make an impact in her community and learning from an early age that caring is cool!