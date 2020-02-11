Methodist Health in Henderson Joins Deaconess

An agreement has been made and Methodist will be part of Deaconess Health System this summer.

For months Methodist Health in Henderson, KY has been in negotiations to join Deaconess Health System. According to The Gleaner, "Both Methodist Health Hospitals in Henderson and Union counties, as well as outpatient clinics and facilities, will formally join Deaconess Health System on July 1."

According to CEO, Linda White, “This is a historic day for Methodist Health, for Deaconess, and for the communities in Henderson, Union and Webster counties. A new direction and management for Methodist Health is needed for the future of health care in the communities we serve, and Deaconess is the best choice for providing local direction and quality care." In addition, she said the goal was to keep quality health care a focus and local. Thankfully, with Deaconess, that will not change.

In Tuesday's news release it was stated, "In the coming months, Deaconess leadership and clinical staff will collaborate with Methodist Health employees, building on improvements that have taken place in recent months. Deaconess patient care protocols will be implemented, and Methodist Health employees will be optimizing the use of Epic, the organizations’ shared electronic medical record, leading to improvements in quality, cost and billing."

