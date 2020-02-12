Tri-State Towns Compete to be on HGTV’s Hometown Takeover 2020

HGTV has renovated the Brady Bunch House, and every year the channel outdoes itself with the HGTV Dream Home. What's next? How about an entire town!

If you've ever watched Home Town, you know that Erin and Ben Napier know how to restore a house to it's original beauty. In addition to restoring houses in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi the couple have played a pivotal role in revitalizing their downtown. Now, they are ready to take on an entire town! In HGTV's upcoming 6 episode series, Home Town Takeover, the Napiers will work to bring life back into the winning small town.

HGTV had so many entries from little towns across the USA, their servers actually crashed! I'm happy to share 3 of the local entries from the Tri-State:

Fairfield, IL wants to be HGTV's Home Town Takeover!

In our view, Fairfield resembles an old house that needs remodeled. It has good “bones”. The infrastructure and the community pride provide a strong foundation for the community to grow upon. It has architectural features that make the community unique. But it also has rooms that need remodeled – buildings that need renovated and brought back to life. For some it could appear that its best days are behind it. But for those that look past the blight to see opportunity, can see that Fairfield can be renovated into a thriving town with downtown charm. But we need help - we need Ben and Erin!

It’s official! Henderson, Kentucky is coming for ya, HGTV!

We’re so excited to nominate our town for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover.Thanks to our friends at Downtown Henderson Partnership, City of Henderson, KY Government, Field & Main Bank, Hometown Roots, Darrin Phegley and more for helping to tell our story. We think HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier will fit right in here! Enjoy!

Hello from Henderson, Kentucky! from Darrin Phegley on Vimeo.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The City of Princeton has been entered into the HGTV Hometown Takeover Contest!!!

My hometown of Princeton, IN has also thrown it's hat into the ring. Mayor Greg Wright is the town's resident historian, and he has put together a really cool video showing what Princeton used to look like. His goal is to bring life back into the downtown area, which has so much potential. Personally, I think that Erin and Ben would certainly get some inspiration from the majestic courthouse and the city's history.