Sprite Introduces New Ginger Flavor

Ginger ale holds special memories for me when I was a child. My Great Aunt Doyne used to bring Verners Ginger Ale down to us from Michigan because you could't buy it around here. Not only was it delicious, but my grandma and aunt sworn by it for calming an upset stomach. Either way, I was always excited for her bring us a bunch.

Thinking back, the things that were missing about ginger ale was, my other faves, lemons and limes. Since I wasn't smart enough to think of mixing my ginger ale and Sprite together, Sprite has done it for me.

OMG. I'm going to love this so much. If you find it, let me know. According to the comments in this Instagram post, it should be on stores NOW.

If you think ginger flavor is a little weird, here are some crazy weird soft drink flavors you won't find here in the U.S. Mashable.com,

Salty Watermelon Pepsi - Japan

Ice Cucumber Pepsi - Japan

Fanta Black Currant - Kenya and Egypt

Strawberry Milk Pepsi - Japan

