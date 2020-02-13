Owensboro Recovery Project (Shaped by FAITH)

Two power-house men have joined forces, along with others in our community, to help advocate for those who have been touched by addiction. Joe Welsh, Executive Director of Friends of Sinners, and Chris Seaton Founder and Chair of The Owensboro Recovery Project are passionate about helping people with their recovery.

Chris Seaton and his wife, Jennifer are actively involved with helping those who have been touched by addiction through True North Treatment Center for women and men.

Joe Welsh is helping men through Friends of Sinners. He has seen first hand what addiction can do to a person, family and community. He has committed his life service to helping those in need.

The Owensboro Recover Project was started to help people find their way to recovery. It is a resource hub to point people in a healthy direction. The purpose of Owensboro Recovery Project is to advocate for, invest in, and mentor all those whose lives have been touched by the various forms of addiction while providing a safe place to feel socially accepted and empowered through community connection.

You can help support Owensboro Recovery Project and find out more about this much needed organization by attending their, For the Love of Recovery event at Good Shepherd Church February 15th, Saturday 6-10 pm. Come have an evening of fun and fellowship. Raising money for all things recovery in Owensboro. DJ, food and kids activities. Free admission. Food and raffle available for purchase.

