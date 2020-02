The Edgewater Grille in Newburgh has closed it's doors. According to our friends at Tristatehomepage.com, the restaurant had been part of the Newburgh riverfront for 22 years but today (2/16/2020) they served their final table. The restaurant was recently sold and is expected to be finalized later this week. There is no date as of yet for reopening under the new owners.

[Source: TristateHomepage.com]