Cherish – A One Day Marriage Event (Shaped by FAITH)

Marilyn Rhoads, is the Co-founder of Grace Marriage, a Marriage Ministry that engages couples to put their marriage under the grace of Christ.

Marilyn talks about the upcoming Grace Marriage one-day event, “Cherish” taking place at the Owensboro RiverPark Center, Saturday February 29th from 1-6 PM.

CHERISH: a one-day marriage event that will draw you closer to Jesus and to each other!

Date & Time:

February 29, 2020 | 1pm – 6pm

Location:

Riverpark Center | 101 Daviess Street | Owensboro, KY 42303

Reserve your seats today! Go to: https://www.gracemarriage.com/cherish/

Grace Marriage is excited to feature Focus on the Family‘s VP of Marriage & Family Ministries, Dr. Greg Smalley and wife Erin. They are a team who have led marriage seminars worldwide and are passionate to equip couples with the knowledge, skills and insights necessary to enjoy life together. We’ll worship with an all-community worship team and laugh together with national Christian comedian Dennis Swanberg, “The Swan”. For 25 years, he has been stepping up to the microphone on stages all over America and the world, averaging 150 performances yearly.

Pastors, Grace Marriage participants, veterans and first responders are discounted. A private luncheon at 11:30am is included for pastors/wives, but registration online is required during ticket purchase.

Afterwards, bless your loved one with a dinner out and by spending the night along our national award-winning riverfront. Invest in your marriage, for CHERISH is a gift that promises eternal dividends!