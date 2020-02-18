Construction continues on Holiday World and Splashin' Safari's new water coaster, Cheetah Chase. Yesterday, the park posted this to social media to show us the progress . . .

The Cheetah Chase's grand opening day will be Thursday, May 7th, when Splashin' Safari officially opens for the season. Grand opening day at Holiday World will be Saturday, May 2nd.

If you haven't watched the Cheetah Chase preview video, check this out! It looks incredible.

And stay tuned to WBKR! We have an exciting announcement coming soon about Cheetah Chase.