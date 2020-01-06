MY105.3 is excited to welcome HAIRBALL! back to town as they bring their True 80’s Rock & Roll Experience to the Victory Theatre on March 7th!

This show, and the crowd, gets bigger each year. Last year's show sold out, so you probably should get your tickets ASAP. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 10th at 10am at the Ford Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

You have the chance to beat the box office and WIN tickets each day this week during the MY Morning Show with Bobby & Liberty. We're playing a game called HAIRBALL HYMNS every morning at 7:10am.

HAIRBALL is much more than just a tribute band. HAIRBALL is a mind-blowing, drop dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world as they are brought to life before your very eyes throughout the night! You'll see Van Halen, Journey, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Prince, Def Leppard and more represented!