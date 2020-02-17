Jennifer’s Hallmark in Evansville Set to Close After 44 Years

Hearing about a locally owned business closing is always sad. It's even more sad when the customers and owners are like family. After 44 years in business, the Lawndale location of Jennifer's Hallmark will be closing. The owners made the announcement on Facebook, citing online shopping and discount stores carrying Hallmark merchandise, as reasons they made the decision to close.

After reading through some of the Facebook comments, it's clear that Jennifer's Hallmark made a huge impact in the community.

Jennifer's Hallmark is located in Washington Lawndale Commons at 806 S Green River Rd. The total store clearance begins today, with greeting cards marked 30% off and other merchandise 40% off. This location will not be able to accept Gold Crown Coupons or gift cards. All sales are final, and the fixtures will also be sold.