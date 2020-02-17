What’s Cookin’? Kentucky Legend’s Tortellini Alfredo [Recipe]

Today on our What's Cookin'? segment, we were joined by Kentucky Legend's Shannon Boutin, who served up a big bowl of Tortellini Alfredo. Total prep time- 10 minutes. Total cooking time- 10 minutes. And, yes! In just twenty minutes you have a dish that blends the best of Kentucky and Italy.

Kentucky Legend

TORTELLINI ALFREDO



1 package (8 ounces) cheese tortellini

1 cup Kentucky Legend Diced & Cubed Ham (Tip: If you already have Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham, that will work! Just dice it on your own.)

1 block (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed

1 package dry Italian dressing

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

3 ounces Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Add tortellini to a large pot of boiling water. Cook for about 10 minutes (until pasta is floating).

Simultaneously, heat a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add the heavy cream, milk, cream cheese, Italian dressing, and stir frequently to create a smooth texture.

Add ham to the sauce mixture and stir well.

Drain the cooked tortellini and stir into the Alfredo sauce mixture. Enjoy!

