Comedy Duo #IMOMSOHARD Coming to Evansville July 11th

Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley know what's like to be mom's. Between the two of them they have two husbands, four kids, and three dogs, all of which make life extremely, let's say, "interesting," in ways that every mom and woman can relate to. The duo have been sharing those stories, and their thoughts on life in general, through their Facebook video series, #IMOMSOHARD, which has viewed millions of times by fans. Now, they're taking the show on the road with a live tour that's making a stop here in Evansville.

#IMOMSOHARD will be at the Victory Theater on Saturday, July 11th and will feature, "the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor" on a wide variety of topics not only moms and women will totally relate to, but men and dads as well.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (February 28th, 2020) at 10:00 a.m. Central at the Ford Center box office across the street from the Victory, and online through Ticketmaster.

And be listening to Leslie and I all this week during the Q Crew Morning Show to win tickets before they go on sale.

Check out the video below to get a sneak peek of what's in store when Jen and Kristin come to town this summer.