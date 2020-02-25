Crews Search Near Twin Bridges After A Report Of A Body In Water

After being closed for about an hour, all lanes on both bridges are open.

This comes after a report from our media partners, Eyewitness News, saying that authorities are responding to a report of a body in the water.

As of now, there has not been a body found, but crews are still searching the Ohio River.

Originally, both of the Twin Bridges were shut down, but they have opened the northbound bridge, and had the southbound bridge down to one lane for a while. Now, both bridges are open, but traffic is moving slowly in both directions.

This story is ongoing. We will update you with the latest details as they become available.