A USA Gymnastics Olympic Qualification Event to Be Held in Evansville

A USA Gymnastics Olympic Qualification event will be held right here in Evansville.

The 2020 VIP Classic will be held at the Old National Events Plaza on Friday, February 28th through Sunday, March 1st.

According to 44 News, the 2020 VIP Classic is a USA Gymnastics selection event that is specifically for Trampoline and Tumbling. The event is open to Levels 1- Elite and will include HUGS (Hope Unites Gymnastics with Special Athletes). Around 1,500 people, including 670 athletes, are expected to participate in the 2020 VIP Classic.

This is excited news for Evansville. We have the chance to see future Olympic Athletes compete right here. The event is open to the public with single-day tickets for $18, two day passes for $30, and weekend passes for $45. They also have discounted tickets for seniors. Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here.