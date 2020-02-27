Friends of Sinners (Shaped by FAITH)

Jessica Lee is the Friends of Sinners Women's Director. She is compassionate about sharing with others the love of Jesus Christ and helping women with their recovery.

Friends of Sinners is a ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ committed to expressing the truth of His gospel to all clients in both word and in deed. All volunteers and staff know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. In obedience to His Word, Friends of Sinners is committed to life-change and service to others through Jesus Christ.

Every saint has a past...Every sinner has a future!

Friends of Sinners, Heart to Heart Women's Conference is March 21st at First Baptist Church from 9 am-11 am. Tickets are $10, hurry and get your tickets! All proceeds will benefit FOS.

Contact Jessica Lee @ (270) 903-9770