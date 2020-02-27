National Pet Adoption Weekend at Petsmart February 28 – March 1, 2020

If you're looking for the new love of your life get to the Petsmart's National Adoption Weekend February 28 - March 1,2020. This weekend is a National Pet Adoption Weekend at PetSmart stores all across the US and Canada! There will be over 2,000 shelters & rescues all over the country with adoptable pets looking for their forever homes, including right here in the Tristate at the Evansville location!

National Pet Adoption Weekend is a great opportunity for you to add a furry member to your family and share your home with a 4-legged friend! Stop out Friday, Saturday or Sunday February 28 - March 1,2020.

Find Out More About Petsmart Charities



View Larger Map

If you can't make it out to PetSmart but are interested in adopting a new 4-legged friend, you may find what your looking for here:

Warrick Humane Society

It Takes A Village Canine Rescue

PC Pound Puppies

Vanderburgh Humane Society

PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue

Another Chance For Animals

Gibson County Animal Services

Warrick County Animal Control

The Humane Society of Henderson County

Feline Fix

All of these locations have adoptable dogs and cats. Some even have small animals for adoption as well.