Trucks Leave Ambassador Bridge People Arrive, Lessons Learned

The Canadian Trucker protest that started in Ottawa Canada and moved to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor Ontario and Detroit has shown the world which political ideology really cares about the working man and woman and which does not.

Since I have been on the radio, I have always told me listeners never listen to what politicians say but watch how they vote. Now we can add to that never listen to what politicians, their pundits, or their voters/supporters say but see who they support and not support when the issues are put to the test. This trucker protest has certainly shown us that. Who is supporting the working men and women truckers' right to protest, mostly the Republicans? Who is speaking badly about the working men and women truckers and questioning them and their “Freedom” to peacefully protest how they see fit, mostly Liberals/democrats?

The Daily Caller is reporting that a lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School and a former official in former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security, Juliette Kayyem, has called for truck drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 policies to be arrested. She did not stop there she actually went on to say

Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks

And

Trust me, I will not run out of ways to make this hurt: cancel their insurance; suspend their drivers licenses; prohibit any future regulatory certification for truckers, etc…Have we learned nothing? These things fester when there are no consequences.

Juliette, when you say “no consequences” do you mean what happened to all of the BLM, Fascist Antifa/democrats and “counter-protests” destroying our cities, beating and killing innocent people and getting away with it “no consequences”?

I respectfully ask all of you to start taking names of all of these politicians, pundits, media people, friends, family members and co-workers who all say they care about the working men and women and are currently attacking those same working men and women today. Remember who these people are, know who you are now dealing with and do not waste your time listening to them or reading their post and comments any longer.

Where were all these people who now believe in the rule of law and are upset with people blocking streets during the BLM, fascist Democrats supporting Antifa and “counter-protestors” when they were blocking streets, not allowing people to go to work, looting businesses, burning businesses, committing insurrectionist acts such as burning police cars, attacking and taking over police precincts and burning them down, laying siege to federal court buildings, attacking and killing innocent people? Not one of them ever commented on the articles I wrote and published about those insurrectionists but they are questioning and attacking the working men and women truckers who are peacefully protesting in Canada.

We now find that the “Black Lives Matter” group and their supporters seem to have no problem with black lives being slaughtered in the streets of the big cities every day? They allowed the violence to occur and either outright supported it or with their silence supported and enabled it. To me it certainly sounds like a very limited definition of the perception that black lives really matter to them.

Joe Biden should be asked what his thoughts are on the Canadian police using what appears to be surplus military equipment against their own people. Check out the photo gallery in the Detroit News article over the weekend about the trucker peaceful protest in Canada.

Back in July of 2020, Biden stated in an interview that “surplus military equipment for law enforcement they don’t need that the last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood it's like the military invading”. That was the same interview in which Biden stated that we should “redirect some of the funding” away from the police budgets. I guess he did not use the word “defund” but instead used the word “redirect”. Intelligent people would agree that is exactly the same thing.

The crowds of peaceful protestors are growing around the Ambassador bridge. In the Detroit News report, they quoted one protestor stating:

They can’t ignore us anymore. They know what we can do

Regarding the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate they said:

It doesn’t do a thing…Scientists say one thing today and another tomorrow.

The deputy chief of Windsor police, Jason Bellaire is begging for the protesters to go home. He believes they have accomplished what they came to do and that publicizes their grievances but would be arrested if they continued to peacefully protest. Why would they be arrested for peacefully protesting? He said they are attempting to break up the peaceful protestors “in the safest manner possible…We’re prioritizing human life and safety”

What else are these, what now appear to be fascist, police doing, well check out this video:

Seriously, the OPP Officers in Ontario are going to citizens' personal homes because they comment on their Facebook pages supporting the freedom-loving peaceful protest?

I can easily see the Democrat Party supporting that right here in what used to be the land of the free, America.