These 13 Indiana Kids Have Gone Missing This Year

Since January 1st of this year (2020), 13 kids from all across the state of Indiana have gone missing. That's 13 kids in 59 days, an average of one kid every four and a half days. As a parent myself, I freak out when I one of my kids walks away from me at the store and I can't find them for two minutes. I can't imagine what the parents of these kids are going through right now, which is why I wanted to put their pictures from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in front of you. Hopefully by doing so, we can all help find them and get them back home where they belong.

While a majority of them are from the central and norther parts of the state, one is from Evansville. But, considering the amount of time some of them have been missing, it's entirely possible they have passed through the Tri-State, or who knows, they may be here somewhere now. If you recognize any of them, or have any information that may help reunite them with their families, call 911, or contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).

Children are listed in order of disappearance date. Click on each name to see full poster from the NCMEC.

Missing Since: January 7th, 2020

Missing From: Mishawaka

Age: 16

(NCMEC)

Missing Since: January 13th, 2020

Missing From: Valparaiso

Age: 8 months

Missing Since: January 13th, 2020

Missing From: Fort Wayne

Age Now: 14

Missing Since: January 17th, 2020

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17

Missing Since: January 19th, 2020

Missing From: Evansville

Age Now: 17

Missing Since: January 22nd, 2020

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 14

Missing Since: February 5th, 2020

Missing From: Gary

Age Now: 16

Missing Since: February 11th, 2020

Missing From: South Bend

Age Now: 17

Missing Since: February 13th, 2020

Missing From: Hammond

Age Now: 14

Missing Since: February 11th, 2020

Missing From: Alexandria

Age Now: 16

Missing Since: February 14th, 2020

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 14

Missing Since: February 22nd, 2020

Missing From: Gary

Age Now: 13

Missing Since: February 25th, 2020

Missing From: Columbus

Age Now: 18