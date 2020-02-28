These 13 Indiana Kids Have Gone Missing This Year
Since January 1st of this year (2020), 13 kids from all across the state of Indiana have gone missing. That's 13 kids in 59 days, an average of one kid every four and a half days. As a parent myself, I freak out when I one of my kids walks away from me at the store and I can't find them for two minutes. I can't imagine what the parents of these kids are going through right now, which is why I wanted to put their pictures from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in front of you. Hopefully by doing so, we can all help find them and get them back home where they belong.
While a majority of them are from the central and norther parts of the state, one is from Evansville. But, considering the amount of time some of them have been missing, it's entirely possible they have passed through the Tri-State, or who knows, they may be here somewhere now. If you recognize any of them, or have any information that may help reunite them with their families, call 911, or contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).
Children are listed in order of disappearance date. Click on each name to see full poster from the NCMEC.
Pierre Summers
- Missing Since: January 7th, 2020
- Missing From: Mishawaka
- Age: 16
Kaiya Cochran
- Missing Since: January 13th, 2020
- Missing From: Valparaiso
- Age: 8 months
Cory Meece
- Missing Since: January 13th, 2020
- Missing From: Fort Wayne
- Age Now: 14
Jasmine Cook
- Missing Since: January 17th, 2020
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 17
Kayleigh Hendrix
- Missing Since: January 19th, 2020
- Missing From: Evansville
- Age Now: 17
Ethen Zook
- Missing Since: January 22nd, 2020
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 14
Thomas Starks
- Missing Since: February 5th, 2020
- Missing From: Gary
- Age Now: 16
Abigail Collins
- Missing Since: February 11th, 2020
- Missing From: South Bend
- Age Now: 17
Christiana Bennett
- Missing Since: February 13th, 2020
- Missing From: Hammond
- Age Now: 14
Tarron Conwell
- Missing Since: February 11th, 2020
- Missing From: Alexandria
- Age Now: 16
Antonio Cordero
- Missing Since: February 14th, 2020
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 14
Erica Dailey
- Missing Since: February 22nd, 2020
- Missing From: Gary
- Age Now: 13
Kidst Tewolde
- Missing Since: February 25th, 2020
- Missing From: Columbus
- Age Now: 18