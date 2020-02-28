Dream Center Evansville to Receive $50,000 NBA All-Star Grant

All week, Jeremy Evans has been posting little teases about something big coming to Dream Center Evansville. Jeremy is in the know, since he is the Dream Center's Executive Director. Last night, the Dream Center was recognized during the Pacer's basketball game in Indianapolis. At half time, the big announcement was made: Dream Center Evansville was selected to receive a $50,000 NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy grant. The NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis in February 2021. Dream Center Evansville will use the money to renovate the gymnasium with vital upgrades.

Dream Center Evansville Photo: Jeremy M. Evans

Over 180 non-profits applied for the grant, and Dream Center Evansville was one of twenty that were selected.

