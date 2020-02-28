The jig is up, the news is out, they finally found us. Gather your "Renegades" and "Come Sail Away" when iconic rock band, Styx, comes to Evansville for a tour stop at the Old National Events Plaza in July.

The venue announced this morning the band behind the previously mentioned hits (wedged in the first paragraphs as terrible puns) will be here for show Wednesday, July 29th (2020).

I don't care how old you are, I'd bet money (not much though, you have to have it to bet it) that you could sing-a-long with a number of their hits. "Come Sail Away" specifically, thanks to a certain chubby cartoon kid from a fictional town in Colorado who injected a some new life into the song back in the late '90s.

Of course there's also "Renegade:"

And who could forget the quirky, synthesizer-heavy, "Mr. Roboto" from the early '80s.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. Central Time at the Old National Events Plaza box office and online at Ticketmaster.

[Source: Pepper Entertainment Inc. Press Release]