Indiana High School Coach gets Life-Saving Surprise at Halftime

When I saw my friend, Ashley Engler, share this amazing story, I knew that I had to share it with everyone.

Chase Best is a basketball coach at Corydon Central High School. He has lived with kidney disease since he was 11 years old. As he has gotten older, his condition has gotten worse, and he now needs a transplant. The small community of Corydon, IN has been following Chase's story, and gathered at the high school for the life-changing news that he was about to receive. The moment that coach Best found out who his donor match was, is pretty incredible.

