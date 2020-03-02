Ten men's and women's basketball teams from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will once again descend on Evansville this week for the chance to win their conference championship and earn an automatic bid into their respective NCAA Tournament when the 2020 OVC Tournament tips off on Wednesday at the Ford Center.

Last year's tournament drew record crowds to the Ford Center, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, thanks to Ja Morant, who played for Murray State before being selected with second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in this year's NBA Draft.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament before you make your way to the Ford Center for what will no doubt be four days of great basketball competition.

The Teams

Men

Austin Peay

Belmont

Eastern Illinois

Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville State

Murray State

Tennessee State

Women

Austin Peay

Belmont

Eastern Illinois

Jacksonville State

Murray State

Tennessee State

University of Tennessee - Martin

The Schedule

All times Central.

Wednesday, March 4th

Game 1 (Women) - 1:00 p.m. - UT Martin vs. Murray State

Game 2 (Women) - 3:00 p.m. - Belmont vs. Austin Peay

Game 1 (Men) - 6:30 p.m. - Tennessee State vs. Morehead State

Game 2 (Men) - 8:30 p.m. - Eastern Illinois vs. Jacksonville State

Thursday, March 5th

Game 3 (Women) - 1:00 p.m. - Eastern Illinois vs. Jacksonville State

Game 4 (Women) - 3:00 p.m. - Southeast Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech

Game 3 (Men) - 6:30 p.m. - Eastern Kentucky vs. Game 1 Winner

Game 4 (Men) - 8:30 p.m. - Austin Peay vs. Game 2 Winner

Friday, March 6th

Game 5 (Women) - 1:00 p.m. - Game 3 vs. Game 5 Winner

Game 6 (Women) - 3:00 p.m. - Game 2 vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 5 (Men) - 7:00 p.m. - Belmont vs. Game 3 Winner

Game 6 (Men) - 9:00 p.m. - Murray State vs. Game 4 Winner

Saturday, March 7th

Women's Championship - 2:00 p.m.

Men's Championship - 7:00 p.m.

TV Schedule

All games can be streamed through ESPN+ (monthly subscription required), while the Men's Championship will air live on ESPN 2 as well.

Ford Center

Like with any show, concert, or sporting event, the Ford Center's "Clear Bag Policy" will be in effect. If you don't have your belongings in one of the approved bag pictured below, you will be asked to return them to your vehicle.

Ford Center

Parking

Paid parking is available in a number of parking garages around the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. Free parking is also available in the parking lot behind the Evansville Civic Center and Old National Events Plaza (labeled "Back 40 Parking Lot" on the map below).

Tickets

Tickets are available at the Ford Center box office and online through Ticketmaster at the following prices:

Men's Single-session Tickets

Adult - $30

Children 12 & Under - $10

Student Ticket with school ID - $5

Women's Single-session Tickets

Adult - $15

Children 12 & Under - $5

Student Ticket with school ID - $5

The Conference is also offering free tickets to high school students who sign up to visit their Admissions Fair on Thursday, March 5th. The Fair will take place inside the Ford Center and will feature representatives from each of the Conference's 12 schools ready to answer any questions your student may have about programs and courses they offer as they start to look at which college to attend. Sign up through the OVC Sports website.

Enjoy the games!

[Source: Ohio Valley Conference]