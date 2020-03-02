OVC Basketball Tournament Returns to Evansville This Week – What You Need to Know
Ten men's and women's basketball teams from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will once again descend on Evansville this week for the chance to win their conference championship and earn an automatic bid into their respective NCAA Tournament when the 2020 OVC Tournament tips off on Wednesday at the Ford Center.
Last year's tournament drew record crowds to the Ford Center, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, thanks to Ja Morant, who played for Murray State before being selected with second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in this year's NBA Draft.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament before you make your way to the Ford Center for what will no doubt be four days of great basketball competition.
The Teams
Men
- Austin Peay
- Belmont
- Eastern Illinois
- Eastern Kentucky
- Jacksonville State
- Murray State
- Tennessee State
Women
- Austin Peay
- Belmont
- Eastern Illinois
- Jacksonville State
- Murray State
- Tennessee State
- University of Tennessee - Martin
The Schedule
All times Central.
Wednesday, March 4th
- Game 1 (Women) - 1:00 p.m. - UT Martin vs. Murray State
- Game 2 (Women) - 3:00 p.m. - Belmont vs. Austin Peay
- Game 1 (Men) - 6:30 p.m. - Tennessee State vs. Morehead State
- Game 2 (Men) - 8:30 p.m. - Eastern Illinois vs. Jacksonville State
Thursday, March 5th
- Game 3 (Women) - 1:00 p.m. - Eastern Illinois vs. Jacksonville State
- Game 4 (Women) - 3:00 p.m. - Southeast Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech
- Game 3 (Men) - 6:30 p.m. - Eastern Kentucky vs. Game 1 Winner
- Game 4 (Men) - 8:30 p.m. - Austin Peay vs. Game 2 Winner
Friday, March 6th
- Game 5 (Women) - 1:00 p.m. - Game 3 vs. Game 5 Winner
- Game 6 (Women) - 3:00 p.m. - Game 2 vs. Game 4 Winner
- Game 5 (Men) - 7:00 p.m. - Belmont vs. Game 3 Winner
- Game 6 (Men) - 9:00 p.m. - Murray State vs. Game 4 Winner
Saturday, March 7th
- Women's Championship - 2:00 p.m.
- Men's Championship - 7:00 p.m.
TV Schedule
All games can be streamed through ESPN+ (monthly subscription required), while the Men's Championship will air live on ESPN 2 as well.
Ford Center
Like with any show, concert, or sporting event, the Ford Center's "Clear Bag Policy" will be in effect. If you don't have your belongings in one of the approved bag pictured below, you will be asked to return them to your vehicle.
Parking
Paid parking is available in a number of parking garages around the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. Free parking is also available in the parking lot behind the Evansville Civic Center and Old National Events Plaza (labeled "Back 40 Parking Lot" on the map below).
Tickets
Tickets are available at the Ford Center box office and online through Ticketmaster at the following prices:
Men's Single-session Tickets
- Adult - $30
- Children 12 & Under - $10
- Student Ticket with school ID - $5
Women's Single-session Tickets
- Adult - $15
- Children 12 & Under - $5
- Student Ticket with school ID - $5
The Conference is also offering free tickets to high school students who sign up to visit their Admissions Fair on Thursday, March 5th. The Fair will take place inside the Ford Center and will feature representatives from each of the Conference's 12 schools ready to answer any questions your student may have about programs and courses they offer as they start to look at which college to attend. Sign up through the OVC Sports website.
Enjoy the games!
[Source: Ohio Valley Conference]