Comedian Jeff Dunham Coming to Evansville in July

Chances are you know comedian Jeff Dunham in variety of ways. You know him by his face and his name, but you also likely know him as the voice behind his popular cast of characters that include Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J., and Achmed the Dead Terrorist. All of which are ventriloquist dummies Dunham uses to deliver his unique brand of comedy. That same brand of unique comedy Dunham and his crew will bring to Evansville when his "Jeff Dunham, Seriously!?" tour stops at the Victory Theater on July 15th.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (March 6th, 2020) at the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.

Here's a little preview of what you can expect from Jeff's most recent Netflix comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Myself.