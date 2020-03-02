John Calipari is Tired of Hearing About Evansville and Goes on a Rant

Remember the time Evansville Aces beat UK? John Calipari remembers, and he is tired of talking about it.

The Kentucky Wildcats beat Auburn and won the SEC regular season championship. After the game there was a press conference where one journalist mentioned UK's loss to Evansville, and it turns out Calipari doesn't think of that game nearly as fondly as we do.

“Evansville, Evansville, Evansville… Did we play anyone else?”

Check out his rant below. As cool as I think it is that my hometown is still getting so much publicity for the Aces win over UK, I also can see where UK fans just want to make like Elsa and let it go!

Here's the full post game press conference: