Deb’s Son in Nashville Texted, “Before You Start Freaking Out, I’m Okay” – So I Freaked Out!

I have family that lives in Nashville. And, until this morning, I had no idea that a tornado hit areas of Nashville until I woke up to texts from my son, daughter, and friends.

Believe me, no matter old your children are, and no matter where they live, you always worry about them. Take a breath... (sigh). Thankfully, Eric and Hayley are okay! They live just south of where the tornado struck early this morning. His text read,

Before you wake up and start freaking out about the tornado in Nashville, we are OK.....we were south of it

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of loved ones lost, the injured, and all who have been affected by this deadly tornado in Nashville. My own family experienced the Tornado of 2005 that hit Evansville, Newburgh, and surrounding areas, so you can imagine how a little freaked out I was this morning. But, I can count my blessings and thankful my family is okay.

However, there were many not so lucky with fatalities and injuries according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. They confirmed the death toll had risen from 2 confirmed deaths to 22 with over 150 people injured. And that number could possibly continue to change as workers continue their search through all the destruction.

One of Eric’s friend’s sent a couple of pics from the tornado damage where he lives in the Germantown area just north of where the downtown tornado hit (not too far from Nissan Stadium) and thankfully he is okay, too.

Tornado damage in Nashville, TN March 2, 2020; credit Stephen Paletta

Nashville Tornado damage Mar. 2, 2020; credit Stephen Paletta

The tornado near downtown reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. Police officers and fire crews were responding to about 40 building collapses around the city, Metro Nashville police said. At least two tornadoes struck in the early morning hours including one in the downtown area and in central Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Nashville was still determining the impact and strength of a tornado that tore through Music City early this morning. It started in East Nashville and moved west creating damage in Germantown, East Nashville, and Donelson before moving to Wilson County.

To make a donation to the Red Cross, donate HERE or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Sources: WHNT, WKRN, News 5 Nashville, Brian Bates Video