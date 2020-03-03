EWSU Creates Interactive Map to Show Areas Under Boil Advisories

We know our city's infrastructure is really old and changes are being made to update it, but in the meantime, we still have water main breaks which cause folks to boil any water before drinking or cooking. It can be tough sometimes to know if your home falls in the boil advisory area. If it does, you may not know exactly when the advisory has been lifted.

Customers of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility can now reference a color-coded, easy-to-read map to see if their home/area is under a boil advisory. The map is free and available for anyone at ewsu.com, and it's super easy to use. Find the 'General Information' menu and open the Boil Advisory tab. From there you just enter your address, or any address you're curious about.

If you house/area is shaded red that means you better STOP and fire up the stove top so you can cook that tap water before you drink it. If you're area is shaded green that means you're good to GO - the boil advisory has been lifted.

Go ahead and give it a try now on the EWSU website. You can call 812-436-7846 for more info if you need it.