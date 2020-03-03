Meteorological spring began March 1, 2020 and the spring storm season came along with it. It may seem a little too early for warm temperatures and tornado warnings, especially since winter left us high and dry, but last night's storms are a reminder to stay weather aware.

East Nashville suffered a lot of damage, after a tornado was spotted around 1:00 A.M. 2 people have died, roads are closed and approximately 40 structures have collapsed, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Stay Prepared:

What is the difference between a Tornado WATCH and a Tornado WARNING?A Tornado WATCH is issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center meteorologists who watch the weather 24/7 across the entire U.S. for weather conditions that are favorable for tornadoes. A watch can cover parts of a state or several states. Watch and prepare for severe weather and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio to know when warnings are issued. A Tornado WARNING is issued by your local NOAA National Weather Service Forecast Office meteorologists who watch the weather 24/7 over a designated area. This means a tornado has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the tornado. ACT now to find safe shelter! A warning can cover parts of counties or several counties in the path of danger.

Source: [nooa.gov]