‘I Believe in Nashville’ Inspiring Mural Remains After Tornado

Nashvillians are still assessing the damage after an overnight tornado devastated the East side of Nashville. The tornado that claimed the life of at least 2 people in East Nashville is also responsible for 19 total deaths across middle Tennessee.

One structure held it's own against the storm, and it's pretty amazing. The 'I Believe in Nashville' murals are as recognizable as the 'Batman' building. The mural located 917 Woodland Street. It faces downtown, which is toward the river.



After seeing that, it's easy to believe this description of the mural from the 'I Believe in Nashville' Facebook page, 'It is a symbol of unity and civic pride created by Nashville artist and owner/designer of DCXV, Adrien Saporiti. Nashville is a unique nexus of cosmopolitan and Southern culture, and if there is one thing that connects us all, it's the city itself.'

Here is a better view from Google, before the storm.

917 Woodland St Google Maps