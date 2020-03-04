New Post House in Downtown Evansville is Booking Hard Hat Tours

Looking for a new apartment? The new Post House in Downtown Evansville is scheduling hard hat tours!

Under construction since 2018, the Post House will be scheduled to open this Spring with 144 apartment homes, modern and luxury amenities, convenient underground parking, and more. Studio one and two bedroom floor plans will be available. During your tour, you'll have the opportunity to participate in a green technology initiative in your own home thanks to the Urban Living Research Center.

The Post House is located on the other side of the Bru Burger on Sycamore Street in Downtown Evansville, across from the Fifth Third Bank.

For more information, call (812) 492-4460 or visit their website.

Follow the Post House on Facebook.