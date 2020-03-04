5 Unique Airbnbs Within 3 Hour Drive of Evansville for Your Next Adventure

While I love a luxurious hotel bed, I have quickly become a fan of the Airbnb experience and with our love of traveling, I'm always looking for somewhere new to visit. I've even been known to plan an entire vacation around the location of an Airbnb rental. For me, traveling should be an adventure and when you can stay someplace that is a unique adventure in itself, the better! Here are 5 of the most unique and unusual Airbnb rentals within a few hours drive of Evansville.

Photo: Interwoven via Airbnb

School Bus in Shawnee National Forest

Approx Drive Time: 2 hours

Average Nightly Rate (excluding taxes & fees): $54

If you've ever wanted to try your hand at living in an old school bus, this is your chance. Hosted by Airbnb user Interwoven, this solar powered school bus has everything you need to get away from city life for a while. Nestled in the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois, on a permaculture farm this school bus has a full sized bed, 2 burner stove, heat and air conditioning. You won't find bathroom facilities on the bus but you will find an outhouse a short distance away. If you love the outdoors and aren’t turned off by nature, this just might be an Airbnb for you to check out.

The interior is finished in beautiful hand-milled pine, from our land. There is one full size bed, and a small couch. The kitchen has a two burner hot plate, an antique sink, with water provided, Britta Water filter, Basic utensils, can opener, french press coffee maker, pots and pan, plates, mugs, and such. There is a space heater and electric blanket for those cool nights and mornings, and a fan and window unit AC for the hot days. Beautiful lighting casts a magical glow. It's solar powered! Cozy bedding is provided. There are a dining table and chairs, as well. There's no fridge, so you'll want to bring a cooler.

Photo: Charles and Georgie via Airbnb

Bargersville Barn

Approx Drive Time: 2.5 hours

Average Nightly Rate (excluding taxes & fees): $125

The Barn in Bargersville, Indiana is just 20 minutes from downtown Indianapolis and would make a perfect place to hang before and after a concert or sporting event. Hosted by Airbnb user Charles and Georgie, The Barn features a loft upstairs that sleeps up to 5 people and downstairs you’ll find a kitchen and living area, as well as a basketball court!

The barn is a great place to relax in the inviting living space with the big screen TV. If you are in town on business, get away from the noise and traffic as you work from the desk or relaxing on the sofa. We are sure you will love eating at the large family style dining table. You might even want to take in the Indiana weather outside in this lovely wooded area. At night, in the large upstairs loft bedroom/living area choose from the comfortable queen size bed, twin beds, or the sofa bed.

Photo: Catie (and Marcia) via Airbnb

Wee Nook – A Hobbit Hole

Approx Drive Time: 3 Hours

Average Nightly Rate (excluding taxes & fees) $149

If you have dreamed of visiting Middle-Earth, The Wee Nook Hobbit Hole in McEwen, Tennessee is definitely the Airbnb for you. Hosted by Catie (and Marcia) this 360 square foot space has everything you need for a weekend away, including a full kitchen, bath and a queen bed all tucked in underground.

Quote: Wee Nook is a 360 sq foot house with a full kitchen, bath, queen bed and sofa. It boasts the most quiet spot on our property, with a lovely pavilion for outdoor sitting in the middle of the woods. The hobbit hole has a live roof, and several eatable plantings around this space for enjoying in spring and summer months.

Photo: Progress Park via Airbnb

The Grace Airstream

Approx Drive Time: 2 Hours

Average Nightly Rate (excluding taxes & fees) $95

Hosted by Progress Park, this 31 foot Airstream is everything that a glam getaway should be. Originally build in 1974, the Sovereign Land Yacht has been updated and customized to perfection and can sleep up to 6 adults. If the perfect interior doesn’t sell you on this Airbnb, the outside amenities definitely will. The Grace sits on a lakeside beach complete with hammocks, kayaks, paddle boats, fishing and a lot more.

The grace is fully equipped with reclaimed wood floors, a full kitchen with concrete counter tops, 2 burner stove, fridge/freezer, microwave, coffee pot with coffee, filters and sweetener, a teapot with teabags, all kitchen utensils, all bedding, linens and pillows, all bath towels, full length mirror, private toilet, toilet paper and paper towels, heat and A/C, free wifi, 2 TV's with DVD players, desk w/ chair. The dinette table with reclaimed wood top converts to a queen bed, the couch extends to two twin beds with the trundle underneath and the back bed is also a queen.

Photo: Benka&Keith via Airbnb

Magic Tipi Retreat

Approx Drive Time: 3.5 Hours

Average Nightly Rate (excluding taxes & fees) $149

For a truly unique experience, you have to check out this totally terrific tipi located in Park Hills, Missouri. Hosted by Benke&Keith, this Airbnb is a nature lovers dream with all the glam comforts of a hotel. The tipi is situated on 16 acres of land and offers two queen beds and 2 twin cots. Plus in the winter months, a heater is provided for guests as well.

The most unique private lodging in the area is filled with personal touches and serves as a great base for romantics, hikers, bikers, divers, bird watchers, winers and diners wanting to explore the natural beauty of the Ozarks.

These are only a handful of truly spectacular Airbnb locations in the midwestern region and I plan to share more in the future. For now, these are definitely 5 locations to check out soon!