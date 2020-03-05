Art Van Furniture Closing Stores: Evansville Store Not Affected

You might've read the headline, 'Art Van Furniture Closing All Stores', but don't worry our Evansville location is safe. Retail stores have been struggling to keep the doors open, with so many online options. Sites like Amazon, Wayfare and Overstock.com have certainly created challenges for furniture stores.

Art Van Furniture is the latest retailer to announce the closing of most of its stores. Only the corporate locations will begin the liquidation sale Friday, March 6, 2020. The Evansville location is locally owned, so it will not be affected by this announcement. In fact, our local store made an announcement of their own, to reassure customers, they are here to stay.

Art Van Evansville is open for business! Art Van is closing their corporate stores all throughout the Midwest, But NOT Art Van Evansville! Art Van Evansville is owned and operated by local businessman, Mike McCord. The McCord family has been blessed with the opportunity to serve the home furnishings needs of Evansville and its surrounding communities for several years and will continue to do so for many years to come. To all our faithful customers we will be open for business as usual. If you currently have furniture on order at Art Van Evansville, your orders will be delivered. Keep watching our Facebook page for updates. The best is yet to come!

The 5476 East Indiana Street location has been open since July, 2018.