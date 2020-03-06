First Coronavirus Confirmed In Indiana, Health Emergency Declared

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday morning Indiana has its first case of the coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health held a news conference to give updates on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and its potential impact on Indiana.

According to Eyewitness News, the patient is from Marion County and recently traveled to Boston where he attended an event and came into contact with the virus.

The patient is currently being isolated 14 days and will not be released until specimens taken two consecutive days at the end of that period test negative for the coronavirus.

Eyewitness News states that the patient has been in quarantine since coming back to Indianapolis. Health officials say that the risk to the general public is low. The CDC is currently working to identify all passengers on the patient's flight from Boston and anyone he came into close contact with during that time.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a public health emergency as a result. This has been put in place to ensure that Indiana can get funding to control and stop the spread of the virus before it gets any worse.

(Source: Eyewitness News)