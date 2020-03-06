Joey Chestnut Sets New World Record Eating McDonald’s Big Macs [Video]

It doesn't seem possible that anybody can eat sooo much food in so little time, but, American competitive eater, Joey Chestnut does and continues breaking records and winning titles in food contests! He just set another World Record for eating the most McDonald’s Big Macs.

Last year, Joey Chestnut won the Mutton Glutton eating contest in Owensboro, KY, by eating 52 sandwiches. Yesterday, he released a video of eating 32 Big Mac hamburgers that took him just over 38 minutes to to chow down.

How can he eat all that food in one sitting? He trains by fasting and by stretching his stomach with milk, water and protein supplements!